The overall Comprehensive Social Security Assistance caseload dropped to 233,511 in October, down 0.3% on September, the Social Welfare Department announced today.

The total number of recipients stood at 338,584.

Low-earnings cases fell 2.3% to 4,532 while unemployment cases decreased 1.6% to 13,199.

Single-parent cases dropped 0.7% to 26,150.

Permanent-disability cases decreased by 0.4% to 17,169 cases.

Ill-health cases fell 0.2% to 23,794 while old-age cases slipped 0.1% to 144,411.