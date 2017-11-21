Zoological expo to be held

The Zoo Education Exhibition will be held from December 2 to January 16 to explore the intricate relationship between animals and plants.

Organised by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department, the roving exhibition will be held at the Zoological & Botanical Gardens, Tai Po Waterfront Park, Tuen Mun Park, Yuen Long Park, Hong Kong Park and Kowloon Park.

It will display information panels showing how animals and plants mutually benefit each other and maintain the balance of the ecosystem.

Meet-the-zookeepers sessions, Orienteering Fun Day activities and education talks will be held at the Zoological & Botanical Gardens during the first two days. Guided tours will also be provided.

Call 2723 6053 or 2530 0154 for enquiries.