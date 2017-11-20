YL leisure & cultural bldg opens

Community building: The Yuen Long Leisure & Cultural Building provides quality facilities for reading, sports and leisure activities for residents.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung opened the Yuen Long Leisure & Cultural Building today.

The building houses a public library and sports centre to provide quality facilities for reading, sports and leisure activities for district residents.

Mr Cheung said the new building helps meet pressing local demand arising from the growing population in Yuen Long. It also demonstrates the Government’s commitment to build a better quality living environment for residents.

He attributed the successful completion of the public library and sports centre to the joint efforts of the Yuen Long District Council, local groups and government departments.

Yuen Long Public Library has a floor area of about 2,900 sq m, with an adult library, a children’s library, a multimedia library, a newspapers and periodicals section, a students’ study room, and Internet and digital service workstations.

It has a collection of about 140,000 items and provides more than 150 local and overseas newspapers and periodical titles.

Extension activities are organised regularly to promote reading. Schools, cultural and educational organisations are welcome to contact the library for group visits.

With a total area of 7,600 sq m, Yuen Long Sports Centre provides a multi-purpose arena which can be used as courts for basketball, volleyball or badminton, two multi-purpose activity rooms, a fitness room, a children’s playroom and a table-tennis room.

The public are invited to take part in the various activities to be held at the sports centre each month.

Call 2479 2511 (library) and 2891 9207 (sports centre) for enquiries.