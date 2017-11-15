Team to review public markets

The Government will form a dedicated team to conduct a comprehensive review of public markets and improve their environment.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan told legislators today the team will take forward the improvement plan for markets outlined in the Policy Address.

She said the team will review the positioning of markets and their operating details, such as management mode and daily operation arrangements.

"We understand (Legislative Council) members and the public have expectations on public markets, in that public markets will serve as an alternative to those operating on a purely commercial basis.

"In this connection, we will take into account the relevant factors as a package, including air-conditioning charges, rates, rent, cleansing and maintenance fees as well as the positioning of public markets."

The team will prioritise the expedition of air-conditioning upgrades, she added.