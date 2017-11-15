Officials promote flu jabs

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and other officials received seasonal influenza vaccinations today and urged the public to do the same.

He was joined by Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang, Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong, Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law, Secretary for Security John Lee, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung, Chief Executive's Office Director Chan Kwok-ki, Under Secretary for Labour & Welfare Caspar Tsui, and Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Joseph Chan.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan, who has already received the vaccination, also attended the event to promote inoculation as the winter influenza season approaches.

Mr Cheung said the Government has implemented the Government Vaccination Programme and the Vaccination Subsidy Scheme to provide free or subsidised seasonal flu jabs to eligible people.

He urged the public to get inoculated and to ensure personal and environmental hygiene.