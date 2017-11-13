Antibiotic stewardship scheme launched

Health boost: Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing (centre) launches the Seminar on Antibiotic Stewardship Programme in Primary Care & Hospital Settings.

The Centre for Health Protection today launched the Antibiotic Stewardship Programme (ASP) in Primary Care and the revised edition of the Interhospital Multi-disciplinary Programme on Antimicrobial ChemoTherapy (IMPACT) guidelines as part of its ongoing efforts to implement key measures of the Strategy & Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance.

The ASP in Primary Care has evidence-based guidance notes for common infections diagnosed by family doctors, namely acute pharyngitis, acute uncomplicated cystitis in women, and simple skin and soft tissue infections.

They have been developed with a view to reducing unnecessary prescription and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance.

To support World Antibiotic Awareness Week, the Centre for Health Protection held the Seminar on ASP in Primary Care & Hospital Settings today.

Speaking at the seminar, Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing said family doctors play a pivotal role in tackling the antimicrobial resistance problem, not only by practising rational antibiotics prescription, but also educating and empowering patients on the safe use of antibiotics.

"The launch of the ASP in Primary Care and the newly revised IMPACT guidelines provides comprehensive and updated clinical guidelines of infections for healthcare professionals in both the community and hospitals," he said.

The guidance notes have been uploaded to the centre's page on ASP in Primary Care.

On the other hand, the centre has updated the IMPACT guidelines to reinforce the appropriate use of antimicrobials in hospitals.

The IMPACT guidelines have been updated to promote the proper use of antimicrobials in hospitals. A one-stop portal for the IMPACT guidelines has been launched, with interactive medical calculators and easy-to-read antibiograms of public and private hospitals.