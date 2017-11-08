Social enterprise awards presented

Caring culture: Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Betty Fung (front row, second right) officiates at the Social Enterprise Award Scheme 2017 presentation ceremony.

Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Betty Fung gave awards to 32 social enterprises and three citizens for promoting a caring culture in Hong Kong at the presentation ceremony for the Social Enterprise Award Scheme 2017 today.

The scheme is organised by the Home Affairs Bureau and the Social Enterprise Advisory Committee to recognise outstanding social enterprises for sharing the best practices in the sector and promoting a caring culture in the community.

The Outstanding Social Enterprise Awards commended local social enterprises with outstanding performance or high popularity while the Friends of Social Enterprise Awards recognised individuals' or organisations' efforts in supporting social enterprises to encourage cross-sectoral collaboration.

The winner of the Outstanding Social Enterprise Awards was TWGHs iBakery - Bakery & Catering Social Enterprise, followed by GroundWorks and Hong Kong TransLingual Services as the first and second runners-up.

Click here for the awardee list.