Lau Kong-wah tours Sai Kung

Rural retreat: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (second left) visits villages at High Island in Sai Kung.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah visited Sai Kung District today to inspect villages at High Island and public facilities in the district.

He visited Pak A Village and Sha Kiu to learn about their current conditions, the daily lives of local residents and the area's tourism potential.

He then saw the former Sai Kung Public School which was founded in 1946. It has been used by local organisations for non-profit-making and social welfare purposes since it ceased to operate as a school.

The local community has asked for the reconstruction and revitalisation of the school premises, which is in poor condition.

Mr Lau then spoke with Sai Kung District Council Chairman George Ng about the district's facilities, with a view to improving people's livelihood and promoting local development.