Law Chi-kwong visits Tsuen Wan

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong visited Tsuen Wan today to meet District Council members and tour a mental health and rehabilitation services facility.

After meeting Tsuen Wan District Councillors to discuss local issues, Dr Law visited Caritas Wellness Link - Tsuen Wan, an integrated community centre that offers one-stop support and rehabilitation services.

He was briefed on the centre's work and had a sharing session with its staff and users.

Noting the Government attaches great importance to mental health, Dr Law said the Social Welfare Department will create new clinical psychologist posts at similar centres and increase support for social workers.

It will also enhance community education for the prevention of mental illness, he added.