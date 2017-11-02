Sophia Chan visits Wan Chai

Elderly care: Prof Chan (right) visits Wan Chai Methodist Centre for the Seniors.

Community cleanliness: Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (second right) inspects the environmental hygiene conditions near Bowrington Road.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan toured Wan Chai today to inspect environmental hygiene conditions and visit an elderly community centre.

Accompanied by Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi, Prof Chan inspected the environmental hygiene conditions near Bowrington Road.

They then visited the Wan Chai Methodist Centre for the Seniors to learn about the implementation of the Dementia Community Support Scheme.

It provides support services for elderly people with mild or moderate dementia and their carers.

It is funded by the Community Care Fund and operates through a medical-social collaboration model in district elderly community centres.

The Wan Chai Methodist Centre for the Seniors organises activities for more than 30 seniors to train their cognitive ability and enhance their self-care and physical abilities.

Prof Chan said: "As mentioned in the Chief Executive's Policy Address, we will regularise the scheme and extend it to all 41 district elderly community centres.

"We will continue to enhance community health through cross-sector and multidisciplinary collaboration so more elderly people can live healthily and enjoy their golden years."

The officials also met District Council members to discuss local issues.