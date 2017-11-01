HK wins conservation award

HK history: The Yellow House is a part of in the Blue House Cluster which has won the Award of Excellence in the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

HK history: The Yellow House is a part of in the Blue House Cluster which has won the Award of Excellence in the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

The Blue House Cluster has won the Award of Excellence in the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

It is the first time a built heritage conservation project in Hong Kong has received the award.

The Commissioner for Heritage's Office said today the award recognises Hong Kong's heritage conservation work and its adaptive reuse of government-owned historic buildings is up to international standards.

The award also affirms the Retain House & Tenant concept, under which the network of old tenants together with the historic buildings are retained during the preservation process.

The Blue House Cluster, one of the projects under Batch II of the Revitalisation Scheme, comprises three tenement buildings constructed from the 1920s to the 1950s - the Blue House, the Yellow House and the Orange House.

The compound has been revitalised into Viva Blue House, a multifunctional complex providing residential accommodation and community services.