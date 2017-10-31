Bird flu drill held

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan observed an avian influenza outbreak drill today conducted by the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department.

The exercise simulated a poultry culling operation in which 100 staff from various departments conducted frontline duties, including mobilising staff and resources, and setting up different operation areas on a mock chicken farm.

The drill was to familiarise participants with the procedures and biosecurity measures necessary for carrying out the operation, such as wearing and removing protective gear as well as the disinfection and disposal of carcasses.

Prof Chan said the drill will help ensure the Government is prepared to effectively execute the contingency plan in case a culling operation is necessary.

She added the Government will continue its prevention and control measures, and urged the poultry trade and the public to stay vigilant against avian influenza.

The Government will step up surveillance before the winter season and conduct surprise inspections of local poultry farms and pet bird shops, collect more samples from the wholesale poultry market and retail outlets for avian influenza tests, and fight the illegal importation of live birds.