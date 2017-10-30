Lau Kong-wah visits GZ

Cultural collaboration: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (left) meets Guangdong Province’s Department of Culture Director General Wang Yiyang in Guangzhou.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah met Guangdong Province’s Department of Culture Director General Wang Yiyang in Guangzhou today.

They discussed strengthening cultural exchanges between Guangdong and Hong Kong.

"The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has always valued its ties with Guangdong Province. The standard of Hong Kong arts groups has been rising and they have been touring more frequently in Mainland China and overseas in recent years,” Mr Lau said.

He added the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area can bring new opportunities to the three places and open up opportunities for artistic collaboration.

Earlier, Mr Lau travelled to Zhuhai where he visited the Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre, the Zhuhai Grand Theatre, and met local government officials.

He also stopped by Macau yesterday to meet Secretary for Social Affairs & Culture of Macau Tam Chon-weng and Macau’s Cultural Affairs Bureau President Leung Hio-ming.