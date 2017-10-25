Lau Kong-wah to visit SZ

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah will visit Shenzhen tomorrow to visit youth entrepreneurship bases.

He will visit the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Innovation & Entrepreneurship Base in Nanshan and MH Maker.

Mr Lau will meet young Hong Kong people who started their businesses at these two bases to learn about their working experiences.

Representatives from seven Hong Kong NGOs which are subsidised by the Entrepreneurship Matching Fund will join the visit.

The fund provides financial support for young entrepreneurs to set up businesses in Mainland cities.

Under Secretary for Home Affairs Jack Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Lau's absence.