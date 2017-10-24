Health chief meets medical students

Sharing session: Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan meets medical students from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the University of Hong Kong.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today hosted a sharing session for a group of medical students from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the University of Hong Kong, attracting over 40 participants.

Prof Chan encouraged them to serve the community with dedication and professionalism after graduation.

"As young and aspiring healthcare professionals-to-be, you stand for the future, particularly the future health, of Hong Kong.

"Perseverance and hard work may well be your survival kit as you strive through the tough years of studies.

"But, as you embark on your career, professional recognition and the satisfaction from serving the public will promise to be even more rewarding."

Prof Chan introduced to the students the healthcare policy directions for this government term, including promoting primary healthcare, enhancing public health regulation, promoting advancements in medical technology and supporting the development of Chinese medicine.

She said: "As pledged in the Chief Executive's manifesto and announced in the Policy Address, the Hospital Authority will employ all qualified local medical graduates and provide them with relevant specialist training."

She added that employment opportunities are also available from the Department of Health.

Prof Chan also listened to the students' views on medical training and the development of healthcare services in Hong Kong.