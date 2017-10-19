Research fund applications open

Applications for a fellowship scheme under the Health & Medical Research Fund opened today.

The scheme supports healthcare researchers or professionals to enhance their skills in public health research.

The grant ceiling is $1.2 million per award, including $200,000 for training.

Tertiary institutions funded by the University Grants Committee can each nominate up to five applicants and each applicant can submit one application.

The application should cover a local or overseas training programme and a research project related to the proposed programme.

Projects for higher academic qualifications such as Master or PhD programmes will not be considered.

The application deadline is January 10.

