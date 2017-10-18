Press here to Skip to the main content
Lau Kong-wah visits Wong Tai Sin

October 18, 2017
Reading corner

Reading corner:  Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (left) tours the library in the community resource centre in Wong Tai Sin. 

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today visited Wong Tai Sin District to open a community resource centre.

 

The community resource centre provides the most up-to-date information including new government services, traffic conditions and job vacancies in the district.

 

It also boasts a library as well as an area for study and other activities. 

 

Mr Lau later met District Councillors to discuss local issues. 

 

He also visited Lung Cheung Government Secondary School which is a participant of the Opening up School Facilities for Promotion of Sports Development Scheme.

 

The scheme provides additional subsidies to public schools to encourage them to open up their school facilities to sports associations.

 

Mr Lau concluded his visit by inspecting two government sites at Wing Ting Road in Ngau Chi Wan and Shatin Pass Road roundabout to learn about the feasibility of developing the two sites.



