Law Chi-kwong visits elderly centre

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong today visited an elderly cognitive training centre to learn about its operation and meet its staff.

A participant of the second phase of the Pilot Scheme on Community Care Service Voucher for the Elderly, the Yang Memorial Methodist Social Service Senior Citizen Cognitive Training Centre provides services for elderly people with dementia.

Dr Law was briefed on the centre's services and inspected its training regimes.

He also met a family member of a voucher user and the centre's healthcare workers to learn about their needs.

The Government launched the scheme's second phase last October, and plans to increase the number of vouchers under this phase by 1,000 to a total of 6,000 in 2018-19 to support the elderly with moderate or severe cognitive impairment.