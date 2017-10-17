Flu jab campaign to start

The Vaccination Subsidy Scheme and Government Vaccination Programme 2017-18 will start tomorrow and on October 25 respectively, providing subsidised or free seasonal influenza vaccinations and pneumococcal vaccinations in phases.

For seasonal influenza vaccinations, last year's expanded population groups will continue to be covered by this year's programmes to protect them from seasonal influenza. The subsidy remains at $190 per dose.



In a press conference today, Centre for Health Protection Controller Dr Wong Ka-hing said he expects the winter influenza season may arrive early next year.

For pneumococcal vaccinations, free or subsidised 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccines will be provided in addition to the existing 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine.

The subsidy of PCV13 and 23vPPV will be $730 and $190 per dose.

