Skipping competition to be held

The 18 Districts Rope Skipping Competition will be held at the multipurpose arena of the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park Sports Centre on October 15.

The event is organised by the Commission on Youth with the Home Affairs Department and 18 District Youth Programme Committees.

The competition is district-based, with one secondary school team and one primary school team from each district.

The Hong Kong Rope Skipping Delegation, which won many medals in the Ninth Asian Rope Skipping Championships in Korea this year, will demonstrate their skills at the event.

Free tickets will be available on October 9 at Home Affairs Enquiry Centres on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of two tickets per person.

For enquiries call 2835 1546.