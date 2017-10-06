Encephalitis case reported

The Centre for Health Protection today reported the fifth case of Japanese encephalitis in Hong Kong this year.

It involves a 59-year-old man who lives in Healthy Village, North Point, and works in the Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

He has displayed confusion and abnormal behaviour since September 11 and was admitted to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital on September 18.

He tested positive for Japanese encephalitis and is in stable condition.

He had no travel history during the incubation period and his home contacts have remained asymptomatic.

The centre is investigating the source of infection.

People with symptoms who have been to Healthy Village or the Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities should call the centre’s hotline 2125 1122 from 9am to 5.45pm over the weekend.