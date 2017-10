About 400,000 travellers left Hong Kong during the Mid-Autumn Festival, while more than 320,000 people arrived, the Immigration Department announced today.

According to provisional figures recorded at various immigration control points, most passengers passed through Lo Wu yesterday.

More than 118,000 people departed from the city through the check point while more than 82,000 passengers arrived.

More than 60,000 departing and arriving passengers were recorded at Hong Kong International airport.