No antigenic changes detected

The Centre for Health Protection has not detected significant antigenic changes in the locally-circulating influenza A(H3) virus strain.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the statement today in response to the World Health Organisation's latest recommendations on the virus strains that should be included in the seasonal influenza vaccination programme.

She said no significant antigenic changes in the H3 strain currently circulating have been detected so far.

The centre's Scientific Committee on Vaccine Preventable Diseases and its Working Group on Influenza Vaccination have been informed of the WHO report and they will monitor the situation.