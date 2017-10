The Centre for Food Safety today banned the import of poultry meat and eggs from the Province of Vicenza in Italy.

It was notified of an H5N8 avian influenza outbreak in the province.

The centre is liaising with Italian authorities and will monitor information issued by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

One-thousand tonnes of frozen poultry meat and 10,000 poultry eggs were imported from Italy in the first six months of this year.