HK athletes welcomed home

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah has welcomed home the Hong Kong athletes who competed in the 13th National Games in Tianjin between August 27 and September 8.

They competed in 22 competitions and won 16 medals - two gold, seven silver and seven bronze. It was more than twice the number won at the 12th National Games.

About 60% of the 254 athletes finished in the top eight, which is Hong Kong's best result in the games.

Speaking at a welcome-home ceremony hosted by the Government today, Mr Lau commended the athletes for showing the spirit of Hong Kong with strong determination and perseverance.

Their achievements made Hong Kong people feel proud, and they serve as role models for the younger generation, he added.

Mr Lau thanked the delegation leader, coaches, the Hong Kong Sports Institute's medical team and accompanying staff for supporting the athletes.

He said he expects the athletes to gain further success in the Asian Games in Jakarta next year.