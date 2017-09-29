2 events get 'M' Mark

The Hong Kong Tennis Open 2017 and the New World Harbour Race 2017 have been awarded "M" Mark status by the Major Sports Events Committee.

Committee Chairman Karl Kwok said today the events, to be held next month, will add colour and vibrancy to Hong Kong and attract more visitors.

He said: "'M' Mark events showcase Hong Kong's capability to host world-class events and reinforce its position as the events capital of Asia."

The system began in 2004 to help local national sports associations organise more major sports events and nurture them into sustainable undertakings.

The number of recognised "M" Mark events increased from four in 2004 to 13 in 2017.

About $113.5 million has been approved to support "M" Mark events so far.

Click here for details.