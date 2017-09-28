Eggs from 5 EU countries tested

The Centre for Food Safety has narrowed the scope of tests on eggs from all European Union countries to five - the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France and Italy.

The centre has held EU eggs for testing at import level since August 14.

It said today, except for eggs from these five countries, there is no information showing illegal use of the insecticide fipronil in eggs from other EU countries.

All 160 eggs tested so far have been satisfactory.

The centre said it will monitor developments to safeguard public health.