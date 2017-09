Great outdoors: Tai Po Waterfront Park will be turned into a campsite and a carnival venue on November 11 and 12.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will turn Tai Po Waterfront Park into a campsite and a carnival venue on November 11 and 12.

Campers will be able to pitch tents on designated lawns and take part in a host of activities, including kite flying, fishing, stargazing, folk singing and family games.

The event is one of the activities celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Camping applications open tomorrow.

