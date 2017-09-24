Lau Kong-wah attends Ningbo forum

Ethnic exchange: Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah (right) speaks at the Lancang-Mekong Cultural Co-operation Forum in Ningbo.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today attended the Lancang-Mekong Cultural Co-operation Forum in Ningbo.

Speaking at the event, he outlined Hong Kong's cultural development and ties with five countries along the Mekong River including Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

He said Hong Kong has signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Co-operation with Vietnam and he hopes similar pacts can be reached with other countries along the river.

Mr Lau also said Hong Kong invites its consulates to host the Asian Ethnic Cultural Performances every year for audiences to enjoy ethnic music and dance performances.

Hong Kong will host the 10th Asia Cultural Co-operation Forum in November to provide a platform for cultural ministers to exchange views and share their experiences, he added.

He has invited the cultural ministers participating in the Ningbo forum to attend the November conference.

Mr Lau also attended the Asia Arts Festival opening ceremony in Ningbo.