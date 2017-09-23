Tainted oyster batches recalled

The Centre for Food Safety today ordered the import and sale suspension of raw oysters and other shellfish harvested in Blackman Bay Lease 44 in Tasmania, Australia.

It was notified by the Australian authorities paralytic shellfish poisoning toxin was detected in raw oysters from the area.

The oysters harvested from the area from September 12 to 22 are being recalled.

The centre said local importer Oriole Food Company has imported 180 dozens of the affected oysters into Hong Kong and all of them have been sold out.

The centre said it will continue to follow up on the incident.

Call 2552 9266 for enquiries.