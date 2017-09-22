Lantern carnivals open

Night lights: A thematic lantern display entitled Enchanted Blossom under the Moon is being held in the Cultural Centre Piazza.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department is holding free lantern carnivals and displays to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

A thematic lantern display entitled Enchanted Blossom under the Moon is underway in the Cultural Centre Piazza until October 15.

Lantern carnivals will be held at Victoria Park on October 4, at Sha Tin Park on October 5, and at Tsing Yi Park on October 6.

The carnivals will feature folk songs, dances and acrobatic shows, and folk art demonstrations.

