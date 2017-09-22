Lau Kong-wah attends cultural forum

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah spoke at a forum in Hangzhou today to promote Hong Kong's cultural development.

Speaking at the Third China-Central & Eastern European Countries Cultural Co-operation Forum, Mr Lau said among the 16 participating countries, Hong Kong has signed memoranda of understanding with Croatia and Hungary to enhance art and cultural exchanges.

He hopes Hong Kong can sign cultural co-operation pacts with more Central and Eastern European countries.

He said Hong Kong's cultural development will soon reach another milestone with the construction of the West Kowloon Cultural District making good progress.

The district showcases the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's determination and commitment to promoting the cultural and creative industries to further consolidate the city's cultural metropolis status, he added.

The bi-annual forum was initiated by China to foster broad cultural collaboration with Central and Eastern European countries.

Mr Lau also met Minister of Culture Luo Shugang and Director-General of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture Jin Xingsheng, and visited cultural facilities in Hangzhou.

He was joined by Academy for Performing Arts Council Chairman Prof Stephen Chow, Arts Development Council Chairman Wilfred Wong, Advisory Committee on Arts Development Chairman Vincent Chow, and Executive Director of Performing Arts, West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, Louis Yu.

Mr Lau will depart for Ningbo tomorrow to continue his Mainland visit.