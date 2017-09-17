Recycling issue being tackled

Discussion with Mainland authorities has been ongoing to address the situation faced by local recyclers following the Mainland's plan to tighten import requirements for recyclables.

Some recyclers have suspended operation since Friday.

In a statement tonight, the Government said it has been discussing the issue with the Central and Guangdong authorities in recent days.

The discussion aims to help recyclers meet the Mainland's tightened import management regime to be imposed early next year, and to provide more diversified outlets for local recyclables.

Temporary measures have been put in place to cope with the situation.

The Environmental Protection Department has reserved a temporary storage area at the EcoPark in Tuen Mun for recyclers.

As of 6pm today the area has received 44 tonnes of waste paper from the recycling trade, and 14 tonnes of waste paper collected from the streets by the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department.

The four Community Green Stations and the 18 Community Recycling Centres have received 827kg of waste paper from the public.

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has instructed its contractors to deploy manpower and vehicles to collect waste paper from blackspots for delivery to its refuse collection points for temporary storage.

For individual refuse collection points with limited capacity, the department has arranged to deliver waste paper to the EcoPark, and will increase the delivery frequency if needed.

It will also take enforcement action against illegal disposal of carton boxes on the streets.

The Government urged the public to step up waste reduction at source and practise clean recycling.

They should prevent recyclables from being contaminated, getting wet or mixed with other non-recyclable waste.

They should also open and flatten carton paper and store it separately to enhance recycling efficiency.

The Government said it will monitor developments to minimise the impact to the community.