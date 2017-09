Fifteen historic buildings which have played a role in Hong Kong's law and order will open to the public from October 1 to November 30.

Presented by the Commissioner for Heritage's Office, the Heritage Fiesta 2017 event will allow the public to appreciate these well-preserved buildings, and learn about their histories and architectural styles.

There will be free guided tours on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors can also collect special stamps.

