Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan will visit Singapore from September 14 to 16 to meet Ministry of Health officials and to learn more about the city-state's primary healthcare services.

Prof Chan will attend the Temasek Foundation International Asia Leaders Connect 2017 programme to discuss healthcare policies and services.

She will also visit Singapore General Hospital.

Under Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi will be Acting Secretary during Prof Chan's absence.