Health chief inspects donor centre

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today inspected the Red Cross Blood Transfusion Service West Kowloon Donor Centre.

She called on people to donate blood to ensure sufficient blood supply to hospitals.

"Recently, the number of blood donors has persistently fallen below the target of 1,100 a day and the inventories of all blood types, including O positive, A positive and B positive, are in acute shortage again.

"There is no substitute for blood. The blood transfusion service counts on public support to donate blood regularly to ensure sufficient blood supply to all hospitals for timely transfusion treatment for patients."

Opening in January last year, the centre provides whole blood and apheresis donation services, with the latter involving blood extraction from the donor, removal of one or more blood components like plasma and transfusion of the remaining blood back into the donor.