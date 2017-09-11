Elderly academy funds open

A new round of Elder Academy Scheme funding applications opened today.

School-sponsoring bodies of primary and secondary schools, tertiary institutions and organisations can apply for funds to set up elder academies or host activities promoting elderly learning and inter-generational harmony.

Applications should reach the Committee on Elder Academy Development Foundation's secretariat by October 31.

The scheme promotes continuous learning for elderly people, active ageing and inter-generational harmony.

Maximum funding for an elder academy set up in a primary or secondary school is $122,000 for a three-year programme, while elder academies that have completed the first three-year programme can apply for up to $60,000 to run a two-year programme.

