Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today congratulated Hong Kong equestrian athlete Jacqueline Siu for winning a silver medal in the Dressage Individual competition at the 13th National Games.

Mr Lau said: "Jacqueline has a seamless partnership with the horse. They have together performed splendid movements, showcasing strength and aesthetics.

"I hope she will go on to achieve further milestones in her sport."