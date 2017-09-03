More events to celebrate anniversary

Photo opportunity: The last leg of the HKSAR 20th Anniversary Roving Exhibition will be held at the ground floor of Times Square from September 8 to 18 where visitors can pose with a giant rubber duck.

An exhibition, a rugby championship, an orienteering day and two carnivals will be held in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

The last leg of the HKSAR 20th Anniversary Roving Exhibition, which showcases Hong Kong's achievements in economy, technology, infrastructure, tourism, culture and sport, will run from September 8 to 18 at the ground floor of Times Square, Causeway Bay.

The New Territories Regional Sports Association will hold the 6th New Territories Regional Rugby 7s Championship & Carnival at Tseung Kwan O Sports Ground on September 10.

There will be rugby booth games for public participation.

The City Orientation Communion Day which fosters social integration of disabled people will be held on September 9.

There will be orienteering challenges as well as talent performances.

The Kowloon City Chiu Kiu Yue Lan Association will hold a parade in which more than 500 people will march from Argyle Street Playground to Tin Hau Temple, Kowloon City, on September 6.

The Government Employees Association will organise a carnival at Sha Tin Central Park on September 10.

It will feature booth games, dancing and singing performances, a parent-child art workshop and other activities.

