HK athletes win more medals

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today congratulated Hong Kong athletes for winning a gold and two bronze medals at the 13th National Games in Tianjin.
Leung Chun-wing won gold in the men's track cycling omnium event.
Sarah Lee won a bronze medal in the women’s track cycling keirin event.
Cheung ka-long, Cheung Siu-lun, Nicholas Choi and Kyle Chan also scored a bronze medal in the men's foil team event.
Mr Lau said: "They demonstrated excellent sportsmanship and by winning the medals have encouraged Hong Kong athletes and made the city proud."