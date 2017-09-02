HK athletes win more medals

Fabulous fencers: Hong Kong athletes score a bronze medal in the men's foil team event.

Remarkable results: Sarah Lee (right) wins a bronze medal in the women’s track cycling keirin event.

Cycling champion: Leung Chun-wing wins gold in the men's track cycling omnium event.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today congratulated Hong Kong athletes for winning a gold and two bronze medals at the 13th National Games in Tianjin.

Leung Chun-wing won gold in the men's track cycling omnium event.

Sarah Lee won a bronze medal in the women’s track cycling keirin event.

Cheung ka-long, Cheung Siu-lun, Nicholas Choi and Kyle Chan also scored a bronze medal in the men's foil team event.

Mr Lau said: "They demonstrated excellent sportsmanship and by winning the medals have encouraged Hong Kong athletes and made the city proud."