HK cyclists win more medals

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah today congratulated cyclists Leung Chun-wing and Ko Siu-wai for winning a silver medal and Sarah Lee for scoring a bronze medal at the 13th National Games.

Leung and Ko won silver in the Men's Madison (Track Cycling) event while Lee won bronze in the Women's Sprint (Track Cycling).

Mr Lau said: "The Hong Kong Cycling Team has achieved excellence and demonstrated the will to win and superb skills in the competitions. I am so proud of their accomplishment."

Mr Lau also congratulated swimmer To King-him, who was partnered with athletes from Zhejiang, for winning a silver medal in the Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay.

Mr Lau said To displayed skill and teamwork to achieve a remarkable result.

“I hope he can continue to excel in swimming events, bringing Hong Kong glory on the world stage."