CS chairs poverty meeting

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung chaired the first Commission on Poverty meeting for the new government term today.

Members were briefed on the implementation and review of the Low-income Working Family Allowance Scheme.

They discussed the scheme's design, effectiveness, impact and operational arrangements, including application procedures and publicity.

Members took note of the implementation progress of the assistance programmes and the financial position of the Community Care Fund.

The commission agreed to extend the application period of the Pilot Scheme on Providing Subsidy for Higher Disability Allowance Recipients in Paid Employment to Hire Carers for six months.

They also discussed the Community Care Fund's pilot scheme to subsidise eligible patients who need ultra-expensive drugs to treat uncommon disorders.