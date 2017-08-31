Health chief meets Mainland officials

Medicine management: Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (second right) meets State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine Vice-Commissioner Yu Wenming (second left).

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan met Mainland health officials in Beijing today.

She met National Health & Family Planning Commission Minister Li Bin and briefed her on Hong Kong's work in boosting antimicrobial resistance surveillance, tobacco control, and the prevention and control of communicable diseases.

She later met China Food & Drug Administration Minister Bi Jingquan and thanked him for helping the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government establish a herbarium for Chinese medicine and develop the Chinese Medicines Testing Institute.

Prof Chan also met State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine Vice-Commissioner Yu Wenming.

They agreed to enhance exchanges on the development of standards for Chinese materia medica and proprietary Chinese medicine as well as quality control research projects.