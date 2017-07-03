Press here to Skip to the main content
Sense stamps to be issued

July 03, 2017
Making sense

Hongkong Post will issue a set of special stamps to teach children about human senses.

 

The stamps portray the five human senses of sight, touch, hearing, smell and taste.

 

A different printing technique was used for each sense.

 

Sand powder was added to the surface of the stamp for hearing so rubbing it creates a sound.

 

The stamp for smell is scented with peach fragrance while the stamp for taste has vanilla-flavoured glue on the back.

 

The stamps will be issued on July 18, with Official First Day Covers available for sale at post offices from tomorrow.



