Sense stamps to be issued

Hongkong Post will issue a set of special stamps to teach children about human senses.

The stamps portray the five human senses of sight, touch, hearing, smell and taste.

A different printing technique was used for each sense.

Sand powder was added to the surface of the stamp for hearing so rubbing it creates a sound.

The stamp for smell is scented with peach fragrance while the stamp for taste has vanilla-flavoured glue on the back.

The stamps will be issued on July 18, with Official First Day Covers available for sale at post offices from tomorrow.