More anniversary celebrations set

An arts exhibition, dragon boat races and district carnivals will be held in the coming days to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s 20th anniversary.

The art show will feature more than 800 exhibits including Chinese calligraphy and paintings, Western oil paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and photographs.

It will be held at the Central Library from July 5 to 16. Call 9109 1349 for enquiries.

The Tseung Kwan O Dragon Boat Competition will be held at Tseung Kwan O Waterfront Park on July 9.

More than 200 teams will compete, and the public is welcome to watch the races and cheer on competitors. Visit the organiser's website for details.

On the same day, the Chinese Traditional Temple Carnival will be held in Central.

The carnival is a renowned type of folklore event. The public will be treated to cultural performances, handicraft workshops, Fujian snacks, traditional games and a parade.

Admission is free. For enquiries call 2541 8785.

There will also be various free district carnivals next weekend. Click here for details.