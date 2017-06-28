Psychiatric services enhanced

The Hospital Authority will strengthen its psychiatric specialist out-patient services by strengthening manpower and cross-sector collaboration.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man told lawmakers today psychiatric services in different districts will be strengthened with additional doctors, nurses and clinical psychologists, physiotherapists and supporting staff.

The two-year pilot Student Mental Health Support Scheme will be run to enhance cross-sectoral co-ordination and collaboration among the medical, education and social sectors, to better support students with mental health needs at schools.

Under another two-year pilot scheme – the Dementia Community Support Scheme – community support services are provided to elderly people with mild or moderate dementia through 20 District Elderly Community Centres based on a medical-social collaboration model.

The authority will continue to review and monitor its services to meet the needs of patients, Dr Ko added.