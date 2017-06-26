Police to probe gift pack message

The Home Affairs Department has reported the circulation of a false WhatsApp message regarding government gift packs to Police.

The message claims people aged 55 or above can obtain a gift pack by registering at District Offices.

In a statement tonight, the department said the message is untrue as the gift packs are only being offered during the Celebrations for All project's home visits.

Volunteers from non-governmental organisations are visiting 150,000 elderly households and 150,000 needy families under the project.

The department said the public cannot register at non-governmental organisations or government departments for the gift packs.

It has referred the case to Police, saying the fraudulent message, and a similar one in April, have misled and inconvenienced the elderly, the public, community service organisations and government departments.