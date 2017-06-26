Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Police to probe gift pack message

June 26, 2017

The Home Affairs Department has reported the circulation of a false WhatsApp message regarding government gift packs to Police.

 

The message claims people aged 55 or above can obtain a gift pack by registering at District Offices.

 

In a statement tonight, the department said the message is untrue as the gift packs are only being offered during the Celebrations for All project's home visits.

 

Volunteers from non-governmental organisations are visiting 150,000 elderly households and 150,000 needy families under the project.

 

The department said the public cannot register at non-governmental organisations or government departments for the gift packs.

 

It has referred the case to Police, saying the fraudulent message, and a similar one in April, have misled and inconvenienced the elderly, the public, community service organisations and government departments.



Top
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China 20th Anniversary