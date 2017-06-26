Qing heritage to go on display

Imperial portrait: The What a Great Era exhibition will display illustrations connected with the 60th birthday celebration for Empress Dowager Chongqing.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will hold an exhibition from June 27 to July 9 displaying illustrations connected with the 60th birthday celebration for Empress Dowager Chongqing.

The What a Great Era exhibition will be held at The ONE shopping mall in Tsim Sha Tsui showing the immense prosperity of the Qianlong period in the Qing dynasty.

Emperor Qianlong commissioned a painter to depict the celebration activities for the Empress Dowager’s birthday through four painted scrolls, measuring over 100 metres in length.

The exhibition will feature a section of the Birthday Celebration of Empress Dowager Chongqing which illustrates the hustle and bustle of the time.

It also reveals architectural features from the period, including the Jadeite Pavilion with its peacock-plumage canopy, a longevity peach-shaped theatrical stage, some grand Western-style architecture and a scenic spot depicting immortals offering birthday felicitations.

Old photos taken along Victoria Harbour and Haiphong Road will also be displayed.

The exhibition will open daily from 11am to 10pm. Entry is free.