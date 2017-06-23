Sports park works set for 2018

The Government will go into the tendering process for the Kai Tak Sports Park project with the aim to start construction in the middle of next year.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah made the statement after attending today's Legislative Council Finance Committee meeting.

He said, apart from the sports park, the Government also plans to build sports facilities in Hong Kong's 18 districts to provide more training places for young talent.

"That is a very important step for sports development in Hong Kong," he said.