Illegal hawking charge dropped

June 19, 2017

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has decided to withdraw the charge of illegal hawking against an elderly woman.

 

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement to the media today in response to the recent arrest of a 75-year-old woman for selling cardboard without a hawker licence, saying the department made the decision after consulting the Department of Justice.

 

He added the Food & Health Bureau and the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will study the provision of law enforcement guidelines for frontline officers.

 

"Under all circumstances, the public will see we enforce the law reasonably with compassion."



