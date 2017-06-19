Illegal hawking charge dropped

The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has decided to withdraw the charge of illegal hawking against an elderly woman.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man made the statement to the media today in response to the recent arrest of a 75-year-old woman for selling cardboard without a hawker licence, saying the department made the decision after consulting the Department of Justice.

He added the Food & Health Bureau and the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department will study the provision of law enforcement guidelines for frontline officers.

"Under all circumstances, the public will see we enforce the law reasonably with compassion."